7.5-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Peru

Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:50 PM

7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru at 5:52 am (1052 GMT) on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The strong quake's epicenter was 98 kilometers (60 miles) east of the town of Santa Maria de Nieva in the Peruvian Amazon at a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles), according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru.

In its first report, the country's National Institute of Civil Defense said no damage has been reported so far.

No tsunami warning was issued by US monitors after the quake.

The deep quake caused shock waves across the northern and central regions and affected almost half of the country, including coastal and Andean regions such as Cajamarca, Piura, Tumbes, Lambayeque, Ancash and capital Lima.

"We have all taken to the streets, we are very scared," Lucia told RPP radio from the town of Chota.

"It has felt very strong," another listener, who identified himself as Juan, told RPP radio from the city of Chiclayo in the Lambayeque region.

Santa Maria de Nieva is a sparsely populated area inhabited by Amazonian indigenous people and is located on the banks of the Nieva River, on the border with Ecuador.

