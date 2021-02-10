UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7.5-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coasts Of Vanuatu, New Caledonia: USGS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia: USGS

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, sparking a tsunami warning for surrounding nations.

The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (1320 GMT) about 415 kilometres east of Vao in New Caledonia at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Vanuatu From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

41 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

56 minutes ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Tunisian Ambassador discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.