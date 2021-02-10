7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia: USGS

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, sparking a tsunami warning for surrounding nations.

The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (1320 GMT) about 415 kilometres east of Vao in New Caledonia at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to USGS.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.