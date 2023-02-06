UrduPoint.com

76 Killed After Strong Quakes Jolt Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ANKARA, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured in seven provinces after two powerful earthquakes hit southern and southeastern Türkiye early Monday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A magnitude-7.

4 quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 (0117 GMT), followed by another magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit southern Gaziantep province at 04:26 (0126 GMT), said the AFAD. The focus of the quake was located at a depth of 7 km.

At least 50 successive earthquakes were recorded with a maximum magnitude of 6.6, said the disaster agency. Damage was reported in at least 10 provinces in southern and southeastern Türkiye.

