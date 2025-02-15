Open Menu

773rd Annual Urs Of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar To Commence Feb 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to commence Feb 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The 773rd three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will begin on February 17 in Sehwan Sharif.

Arrangements in this regard have been finalized by the district administration

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day Urs celebrations by laying a floral wreath, and formally commence the Urs festivities while, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will conclude the three-day celebrations on the third day by laying a chadar at the shrine.

Chairman of the Shahbaz Mela Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, has played a leading role in the preparations for the 773rd annual three-day Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The Urs will be held from 17th to 19th February 2025 in Sehwan Sharif. With millions of devotees expected to attend,

On the third night of the Urs, the **Shahbaz Awards** will be distributed at the Shahbaz Auditorium during the closing ceremony to recognize outstanding performance in various fields.

Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Baksh Khan Mehr**, will inaugurate the three-day cultural competition **Malakhra**, which will be held at the Malakhra Ground in Sehwan under the supervision of Sports Officer Maryam Keerio.

During the Urs, traditional Sindhi cultural activities such as **Sughran Ji Kachahri**, *literary conferences* , *handicraft exhibitions* , and folk music programs will be organized under the leadership of Director General **Munawar Ali Mahisar** and Deputy Director Culture **Saleem Solangi**. Renowned artists from across the country will showcase their talent.

According to **SSP Jamshoro, Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga**, over 5,000 police personnel, along with Rangers and plainclothes officers, will be deployed to ensure the complete and effective security of Devotees during the Urs.

**CCTV cameras**, **walk-through gates**, and a **central control room** will monitor activities in real-time.

*Pakistan Navy personnel will monitor the **Arul Wah** and **Danister Wah** canals to prevent any accidents.

Additionally, **Section 144** has been imposed, banning bathing in the canals and heavy traffic in the area.

The Health Department Jamshoro PPHI, and Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital** have set up **32 medical camps** during the Urs, equipped with ambulances and emergency medicines. A **health emergency** has been declared in Sehwan, with medical staff and facilities operating 24/7.

The Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Sehwan, Dr. Muinuddin Siddiqui**,has taken **emergency measures** to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims. The center is on high alert, additional staff has been deployed, and emergency response teams are stationed at key locations. Essential medicines and ambulances are ready to handle emergencies.

The Local Government Department** has been directed to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in Sehwan. Illegal encroachments are being removed, and non-functional fire brigade vehicles have been repaired and made operational.

The District Administration of Jamshoro has declared a **public holiday** across the district on 17th February, while the **Sindh Government** has announced a **provincial public holiday** on **19th February 2025** in honor of the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

1 hour ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

2 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

2 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous