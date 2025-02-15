773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to commence Feb 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The 773rd three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar will begin on February 17 in Sehwan Sharif.

Arrangements in this regard have been finalized by the district administration

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day Urs celebrations by laying a floral wreath, and formally commence the Urs festivities while, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will conclude the three-day celebrations on the third day by laying a chadar at the shrine.

Chairman of the Shahbaz Mela Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, has played a leading role in the preparations for the 773rd annual three-day Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The Urs will be held from 17th to 19th February 2025 in Sehwan Sharif. With millions of devotees expected to attend,

On the third night of the Urs, the **Shahbaz Awards** will be distributed at the Shahbaz Auditorium during the closing ceremony to recognize outstanding performance in various fields.

Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Baksh Khan Mehr**, will inaugurate the three-day cultural competition **Malakhra**, which will be held at the Malakhra Ground in Sehwan under the supervision of Sports Officer Maryam Keerio.

During the Urs, traditional Sindhi cultural activities such as **Sughran Ji Kachahri**, *literary conferences* , *handicraft exhibitions* , and folk music programs will be organized under the leadership of Director General **Munawar Ali Mahisar** and Deputy Director Culture **Saleem Solangi**. Renowned artists from across the country will showcase their talent.

According to **SSP Jamshoro, Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga**, over 5,000 police personnel, along with Rangers and plainclothes officers, will be deployed to ensure the complete and effective security of Devotees during the Urs.

**CCTV cameras**, **walk-through gates**, and a **central control room** will monitor activities in real-time.

*Pakistan Navy personnel will monitor the **Arul Wah** and **Danister Wah** canals to prevent any accidents.

Additionally, **Section 144** has been imposed, banning bathing in the canals and heavy traffic in the area.

The Health Department Jamshoro PPHI, and Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital** have set up **32 medical camps** during the Urs, equipped with ambulances and emergency medicines. A **health emergency** has been declared in Sehwan, with medical staff and facilities operating 24/7.

The Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Sehwan, Dr. Muinuddin Siddiqui**,has taken **emergency measures** to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims. The center is on high alert, additional staff has been deployed, and emergency response teams are stationed at key locations. Essential medicines and ambulances are ready to handle emergencies.

The Local Government Department** has been directed to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in Sehwan. Illegal encroachments are being removed, and non-functional fire brigade vehicles have been repaired and made operational.

The District Administration of Jamshoro has declared a **public holiday** across the district on 17th February, while the **Sindh Government** has announced a **provincial public holiday** on **19th February 2025** in honor of the Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

