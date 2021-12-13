UrduPoint.com

8 Indians Arrested For 'offensive' Posts On Dead Military Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

8 Indians arrested for 'offensive' posts on dead military chief

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight Indians have been arrested for making "offensive" social media posts about the death of the country's military chief in a helicopter crash, according to officials speaking to AFP on Monday and local reports.

General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 11 others in last week's accident, was a hugely popular figure seen as close to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But he also courted controversy, in one instance presenting an award to an officer who tied a civilian in Kashmir to the front of his military vehicle in a show of force.

One man was arrested within hours of the chopper crash for posting to Instagram that Rawat had "burnt alive even before entering Jahannum", the Muslim word for hell.

He was arrested along with two others in Rajasthan state for "hurting public sentiment", police confirmed to AFP.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Police Social Media Narendra Modi Vehicle Wife Man Muslim Instagram Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

14 minutes ago
 FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

29 minutes ago
 Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League ..

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

8 seconds ago
 North Waziristan stun Khyber 2-1 in final to win F ..

North Waziristan stun Khyber 2-1 in final to win Football trophy

9 seconds ago
 Newly appointed DG sports reviews construction wor ..

Newly appointed DG sports reviews construction work at Hathian Sports Complex Ma ..

11 seconds ago
 UK Vessel Crew Cooperating With Swedish Authoritie ..

UK Vessel Crew Cooperating With Swedish Authorities After Baltic Sea Collision - ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.