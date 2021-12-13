8 Indians arrested for 'offensive' posts on dead military chief

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight Indians have been arrested for making "offensive" social media posts about the death of the country's military chief in a helicopter crash, according to officials speaking to AFP on Monday and local reports.

General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife and 11 others in last week's accident, was a hugely popular figure seen as close to Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But he also courted controversy, in one instance presenting an award to an officer who tied a civilian in Kashmir to the front of his military vehicle in a show of force.

One man was arrested within hours of the chopper crash for posting to Instagram that Rawat had "burnt alive even before entering Jahannum", the Muslim word for hell.

He was arrested along with two others in Rajasthan state for "hurting public sentiment", police confirmed to AFP.