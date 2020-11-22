UrduPoint.com
8 Iraqi Security Personnel, Civilians Dead In IS Ambush: Local Official

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:10 AM

8 Iraqi security personnel, civilians dead in IS ambush: local official

Samarra, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Six Iraqi security personnel and two civilians were killed in an ambush Saturday carried out by the Islamic State group north of Baghdad, a local official said.

A police source told AFP a roadside bomb hit a car and that jihadists opened fire on a rescue team of policemen and state-aligned paramilitary forces when they arrived at the scene.

