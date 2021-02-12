UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed In Minibus Trailer Collision In Northwest Kenya

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

8 killed in minibus trailer collision in northwest Kenya

GILGIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and two others injured on Friday when a minibus collided with a trailer in northwest Kenya, authorities said.

The head-on collision occurred early Friday along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, said John Onditi, Gilgil divisional police commander.

"Witnesses say the trailer was overtaking another car when it collided with the matatu that was oncoming," Onditi told journalists at the scene. Locals refer to commuter minibuses as matatus.

"We have lost almost all onboard the matatu," Onditi said.A Kenya Red Cross team and the police are trying to identify the victims.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority. Authorities have blamed increased road fatalities on speeding and drunk-driving.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Car Kenya All

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

15 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

31 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

46 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

58 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.