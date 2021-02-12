8 killed in minibus trailer collision in northwest Kenya

GILGIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Eight people were killed and two others injured on Friday when a minibus collided with a trailer in northwest Kenya, authorities said.

The head-on collision occurred early Friday along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, said John Onditi, Gilgil divisional police commander.

"Witnesses say the trailer was overtaking another car when it collided with the matatu that was oncoming," Onditi told journalists at the scene. Locals refer to commuter minibuses as matatus.

"We have lost almost all onboard the matatu," Onditi said.A Kenya Red Cross team and the police are trying to identify the victims.

An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents annually, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority. Authorities have blamed increased road fatalities on speeding and drunk-driving.