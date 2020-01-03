8 killed in rocket attack on Baghdad airport: Iraqi security sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed in a rocket attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi security sources said Friday, days after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the American embassy.

"Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad," said a statement from the Iraqi military, adding that two cars exploded.

At least eight people died, added a security official who asked to remain anonymous.