8 Killed In Rocket Attack On Baghdad Airport: Iraqi Security Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:20 AM
Baghdad, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed in a rocket attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi security sources said Friday, days after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the American embassy.
"Three rockets hit the international airport in Baghdad," said a statement from the Iraqi military, adding that two cars exploded.
At least eight people died, added a security official who asked to remain anonymous.