8 People Killed In Building Collapse In Egypt's Delta City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

8 people killed in building collapse in Egypt's Delta city

CAIRO, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :At least eight persons were killed after a five-storey building collapsed in the Egyptian Delta city of Mahala, state-run Ahram newspaper reported on Friday.

According to preliminary investigations, the building collapsed and other neighboring three houses cracked due to the digging work with heavy machines for installing sanitation pipes by a private company.

The front walls of the nearby houses were also damaged, the report added, noting that the security and health teams are still searching for more victims under the debris.

Three workers including the sub-contractor have been arrested on accusations of negligence and killing. Four other houses in the area were evacuated of inhabitants amid concern of probable collapse.

The Ministry of Solidarity orders a formation of a compensation committee and transferring the endangered families to a governmental youth dormitory.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

