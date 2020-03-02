UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80 Countries, Regions Restricting Entry From S. Korea Over Coronavirus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:30 AM

80 countries, regions restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears

SEOUL, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 80 countries and regions are imposing entry bans or quarantine procedures on visitors from South Korea over new coronavirus fears on Monday, despite Seoul's beefed-up diplomacy to prevent inordinate measures targeting its citizens.

As of 9:10 a.m., 36 countries and regions plan to ban or are barring the entry of travelers who have visited South Korea in the past two weeks, while 44 countries or regions are implementing quarantine procedures for them, according to the foreign ministry.

In Sunday's tally, Angola was classified as a country enforcing both an entry ban and quarantine measures for visitors from Korea. But on Monday, the African country was listed only as a state imposing the entry ban.

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has risen to 4,212 with 22 deaths, and the country is speeding up the testing process under an all-out campaign to stem the virus' spread.

Pointing to the recent increase in entry restrictions, a senior Seoul official has said that relatively vulnerable countries with weak heath care systems appeared to have taken preemptive containment measures.

"The countries with vulnerable quarantine capabilities are anxious as they may find it difficult to put the virus under control if it flows in, and thus there has been an increase in the number of countries that have taken preemptive measures," the official said.

"But the United States and Western Europe, except for Britain ... They have few restrictions," he added.

In China, 14 provinces and cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, have enforced strong quarantine measures against travelers from South Korea or parts of the country such as Daegu that have reported a cluster of virus infections.

The U.S. has yet to impose any entry restrictions for South Koreans. But the State Department has raised its travel advisory for Daegu to the highest level, which urges its people not to travel, citing the level of community spread of the virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that people arriving in the U.S. "from certain designated high-risk countries or areas within those countries" will be screened both before leaving the country and when arriving.

Seoul has been beefing up diplomacy to persuade countries to not enforce entry restrictions, stressing its capacity to contain the virus.

Related Topics

Europe China Trump Beijing Shanghai Daegu Seoul South Korea United States Angola May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying ex ..

22 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

11 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.