80-day Flood Season Ends For Tarim River Mainstream In China's Xinjiang

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

80-day flood season ends for Tarim River mainstream in China's Xinjiang

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The 80-day flood season in the mainstream of the Tarim River, China's longest inland river, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has ended, the Ministry of Water Resources said Saturday.

The highest water level measured at hydrological stations along the river had dipped below the warning level at 8 p.m. Thursday, the ministry said.

Since May, the trunk and 24 tributaries of the Tarim River have experienced floods due to rainfall and snowmelt caused by high temperatures.

In response to the flooding, the water resource authorities kicked into gear and ensured the normal functioning of reservoirs, dams and other water conservancy projects along the rivers, the ministry said.

The flood waters were diverted to irrigate an additional 630,600 mu (42,040 hectares) of agricultural field and to water populus euphratica forests.

The Tarim River runs 1,321 km along the rim of the barren Tarim Basin, a sparsely populated area.

