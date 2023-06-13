UrduPoint.com

8,000 People Evacuated In India's Gujarat In Anticipation Of Cyclone Biparjoy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian authorities Tuesday said at least 8,000 people have been evacuated from the Gujarat coast and shifted to safer locations in anticipation of cyclonic storm Biparjoy.

The evacuations have been undertaken from areas within 10 km of the coast in the Kutch and Saurashtra districts of Gujarat.

"Until now, 8000 people have been evacuated and moved to safer locations in Kutch," India's Federal health minister Mansukh Mandviya told media, adding that 150,000 to 200,000 small and big animals have been moved to higher places.

Mandviya is in Gujarat's Kutch to monitor the preparedness to tackle cyclone Biparjoy.

According to him, all agencies from federal to local government - Indian Air Force, navy, coast guard and disaster management authorities - were working together to minimize the impact of the cyclone.

"Activities at the country's largest port in Kandla have been suspended and the laborers working there have been evacuated. All the ships in Kandla port and Saurashtra coastline have been anchored to prevent them from being caught in the cyclone," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review official preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea have intensified, and it is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday.

IMD has already issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

According to IMD, Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagarh and Rajkot are likely to be affected by the cyclone with heavy rainfall and high wind speed, which may go up to 150 kmph from Tuesday to Thursday.

IMD said total destruction of thatched houses, extensive damage to mud houses and some damage to permanent houses is expected. Heavy winds are likely to bend or uproot power and communication poles, it said.

IMD has also anticipated damages to roads and disruption of railways, in addition to widespread damage to standing crops and orchards.

Fishermen have been asked to suspend fishing activities and not to venture into the sea.

In view of the cyclone, Indian Railways Tuesday announced it has short-terminated or canceled 79 trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas of Gujarat.

