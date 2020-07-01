UrduPoint.com
81 Killed In Two Days Of Ethiopia Protests: Regional Police Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:00 PM



Addis Ababa, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Two days of protests have left 81 dead in Ethiopia, after the murder of a popular singer from the country's largest ethnic group stoked tensions that threaten to derail the country's democratic transition.

"So far 81 people have been killed, including three Oromia special police force members," said Ararsa Merdasa, the Oromia police chief.

