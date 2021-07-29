8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.

The earthquake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the USGS said, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.