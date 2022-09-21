UrduPoint.com

84-year-old Woman Killed In Attack In Central Israel: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:20 AM

84-year-old woman killed in attack in central Israel: police

Jerusalem, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :An 84-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in an "attack" in the central Israeli city of Holon, police said.

The suspect was identified as Mousa Sarsour. The police issued a photo of Sarsour and asked for the public's help in locating him.

According to local media reports, she was attacked on the head with a blunt object on the street in broad daylight.

Police were called to the scene after a neighbour heard the woman's screams, arriving to find her seriously wounded after being attacked opposite a construction site.

"We know the identity of the suspect," police chief Kobi Shabtai said on television, describing it as a "difficult attack".

Local media reports said the suspect was a construction worker who held a permit to work in Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Police Israel SITE Women Media TV

