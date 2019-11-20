UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

850,000 Documents On Nazi Victims Put Online

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

850,000 documents on Nazi victims put online

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Hundreds of thousands of documents on Nazi crimes with information on some 10 million people were made accessible online on Tuesday, the Germany-based International Center on Nazi Prosecution said.

The documents are from the American Zone of Occupation in southern Germany -- the largest Allied-controlled area -- and are part of the centre's trove known as the Arolsen Archives, some of which are already online.

In the months after the end of the war, Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States -- the four occupying powers -- ordered local German authorities to provide information on the fate of any foreign nationals, German Jews and stateless persons.

Details of burial sites were also included.

"In the American Zone of Occupation alone, this resulted in the creation of around 850,000 documents containing information on 10 million Names," the centre said in a statement.

The archive, previously known as the International Tracing Service, has helped researchers discover the history of Nazi victims such as Anne Frank.

Rebecca Boehling, acting head of the National Institute for Holocaust Documentation at the United States Holocaust Museum said the archive was of "exceptional significance".

The Arolsen Archives team said in a statement it had worked with the genealogical research company Ancestry in order to make the information accessible "quickly and easily".

The centre said it would be putting more lists online soon, starting with the archive for the British Zone of Occupation.

Related Topics

France German Company Germany United States Jew From Million

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

56 minutes ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

52 minutes ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

1 hour ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

1 hour ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.