UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

865,000 Women Leave U.S. Workforce Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

865,000 women leave U.S. workforce last month

NEWYORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :In September, about 865,000 women dropped out of the U.S. workforce, compared to 216,000 men, while the U.S. market added 661,000 jobs in all between August and September, The USA Today reported Monday, quoting the latest jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The nation's first female recession deepened in September: More women left the labor force than the total number of jobs the country added last month," said the paper.

The figure captures the enduring challenges faced by women who make up the majority of the workforce in fields that have been hardest hit by social distancing and COVID-19, particularly retail and hospitality, and the ongoing dissolution of the child care industry that has left many working mothers without options, according to the report.

"September and the start of school added another ingredient to that bitter cocktail," it said.

One in four women are considering downsizing their careers or leaving the workforce as a result of the damage wrought by COVID-19.

It's the first time in six years of research that the annual study has found evidence of women intending to leave their jobs at higher rates than men, said a report published by Lean In that studied 317 companies and more than 40,000 employees.

The results show that "the suspicions many of us had, that corona-virus was leading to very serious burnout for women, were more than true," Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer and founder of the Lean In Foundation, was quoted as saying.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. corona-virus death toll reached 214,793 as of Monday noon, and the number of confirmed cases was more than 7.76 million.

Related Topics

USA Facebook August September Women Market All Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

11 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

14 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

14 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

17 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.