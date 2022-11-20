UrduPoint.com

88 Ahiska Turks In Ukraine's Kherson City Transferred To Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 01:30 PM

88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine's Kherson city transferred to Turkey

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 88 Ahiska Turks living in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, where the war with Russia continues, were transferred to Turkey via Russia and Georgia on the initiative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Our 88 Ahiska brothers, who were stuck in the city of Kherson in Ukraine, were brought to our country through Russia and Georgia upon our initiatives. Welcome to your homeland!" Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter early Sunday.

Turkey will continue to stand by Ahiska Turks wherever they are, Cavusoglu added. The Ahiska Turks, mostly elderly and children, set off from Kherson on Oct. 31 to come to Turkey via Russia. The World Union of Ahiska Turks also thanked Turkey for its help.

Ahiska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, were expelled from the Meskheti region of Georgia by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1944. They also faced discrimination and human rights abuses before and after the Soviet deportation.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter Kherson Georgia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

18 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

20 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

20 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.