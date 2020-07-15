UrduPoint.com
8.8 Billion People In 2100, 20% Below UN Forecast: Study

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Earth will be home to 8.8 billion souls in 2100, two billion fewer than current UN projections, according to a major study published Wednesday that foresees new global power alignments shaped by declining fertility rates and greying populations.

By century's end, 183 of 195 countries -- barring an influx of immigrants -- will have fallen below the replacement threshold needed to maintain population levels, an international team of researchers reported in The Lancet.

