8.8 billion people in 2100, 20% below UN forecast: study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Earth will be home to 8.8 billion souls in 2100, two billion fewer than current UN projections, according to a major study published Wednesday that foresees new global power alignments shaped by declining fertility rates and greying populations.

By century's end, 183 of 195 countries -- barring an influx of immigrants -- will have fallen below the replacement threshold needed to maintain population levels, an international team of researchers reported in The Lancet.