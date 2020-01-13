UrduPoint.com
89 Niger Soldiers Killed In Jihadist Attack On Camp: Govt Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

89 Niger soldiers killed in jihadist attack on camp: govt spokesman

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A jihadist attack on a military camp in western Niger three days ago left 89 soldiers dead, according to a new toll announced by the government on public radio Sunday.

"After a thorough search, the toll has been established as 89 dead among friendly forces, and 77 dead for the enemy," said spokesman Zakaria Abdourahame.

The previous toll given for Thursday's attack on the Chinegodar camp was 25 soldiers killed.

