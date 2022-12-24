8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The 8th Ayaz Melo, dedicated to renowned Sindhi poet late Shaikh Ayaz, kicked off here on Friday at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe in the premises of Sindh Museum.

The five-day annual event was inaugurated by Sindh Culture Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah.

According to the organizers, the objective of organizing Ayaz Melo was to highlight the poetic work of the great scholar and his contribution in creating awareness among the masses.