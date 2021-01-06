UrduPoint.com
9 Asylum Seekers Held In Northwestern Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

9 asylum seekers held in northwestern Turkey

TEKIRDAG,TURKEY, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Security forces on Wednesday held at least nine asylum seekers in northwestern Turkey, according to security sources.

The asylum seekers were held when local gendarmerie forces stopped a suspected minibus in the Suleymanpasa district of Tekirdag province, close to the Turkey-Greece border.

The driver, only identified by the initials E.G., was arrested. Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

