9 asylum seekers held in northwestern Turkey

TEKIRDAG,TURKEY, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Security forces on Wednesday held at least nine asylum seekers in northwestern Turkey, according to security sources.

The asylum seekers were held when local gendarmerie forces stopped a suspected minibus in the Suleymanpasa district of Tekirdag province, close to the Turkey-Greece border.

The driver, only identified by the initials E.G., was arrested. Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.