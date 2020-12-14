UrduPoint.com
9 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A total of nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Sunday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report Monday.

There were 313 confirmed cases still being treated, including seven in severe conditions, the report showed.

As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among whom 81,794 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.

