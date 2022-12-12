UrduPoint.com

9 Injured In Fireworks Display In Australia's Sydney

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

9 injured in fireworks display in Australia's Sydney

SYDNEY, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A Christmas carols event descended into mayhem in Sydney after a fireworks display got out of control, injuring at least nine people including three children on Sunday night.

According to local media, emergency services were called to the event at Allambie Heights Oval in the Northern Beaches region of Sydney at around 9:30 p.m.

and were told upon arrival a firework had "shot into a crowd" during the event.

An 11-year-old boy was found to have sustained burns and a chest injury and was taken to the hospital. An eight-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were also hospitalized but have been released later.

Six other people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and left before paramedics and police arrived.

Police have established a crime scene at the oval. Inspectors from SafeWork New South Wales will attend the scene on Monday.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Sydney Wales The Oval Sunday Media Event From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.