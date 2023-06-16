UrduPoint.com

9 Suspects Held After Greece Boat Tragedy: Port Source

Published June 16, 2023

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Nine Egyptians have been arrested on suspicion of being people smugglers after the migrant boat disaster off Greece that claimed at least 78 lives, a port source told AFP Thursday.

Among the detainees is the captain of the overloaded and dilapidated vessel, the source said.

The source said the fishing boat left Egypt empty before taking on the migrants at the Libyan port city of Tobruk and heading towards Italy.

Greek news agency ANA reported that the Egyptians were arrested in the Peloponnese port of Kalamata on suspicion of illegal trafficking of human beings.

Kalamata is where survivors of the disaster are being cared for.

The International Organization for Migration has said it fears hundreds of more people drowned in one of the worst tragedies in the Mediterranean for a decade.

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris on Wednesday said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people had been on the boat.

