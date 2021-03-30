UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

90% Of US Adults Will Be Eligible For Covid Shot By April 19: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

90% of US adults will be eligible for Covid shot by April 19: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced a set of new actions to ensure that 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccination against Covid by April 19.

The White House added that the expansion of the national immunization campaign would mean "90 percent will have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live."

Related Topics

White House SITE April

Recent Stories

National Media Team discusses several initiatives ..

47 minutes ago

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

1 hour ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

2 hours ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.