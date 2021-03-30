90% Of US Adults Will Be Eligible For Covid Shot By April 19: W.House
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden's administration on Monday announced a set of new actions to ensure that 90 percent of adults will be eligible for vaccination against Covid by April 19.
The White House added that the expansion of the national immunization campaign would mean "90 percent will have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live."