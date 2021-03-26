90 pct Chinese schools have video surveillance systems: police

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- About 90 percent of Primary and secondary schools in China have installed video surveillance and one-click alarm system, a senior police official said Friday.

Besides, 91 percent of primary and secondary schools are equipped with full-time security guards, Zhang Zuoliang with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) told a press conference.

Police authorities across the country have set up 250,000 police offices and sentry boxes around campuses, and assigned more than 300,000 officers as counselors in schools, Zhang said.

The MPS and the Ministry of education jointly launched a three-year action plan in 2019 for the comprehensive implementation of key campus security measures, including adequate video surveillance and one-click alarm systems.