93 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 93 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,454 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.