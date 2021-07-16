UrduPoint.com
93 Dead, Hundreds Missing In Huge Floods In Germany And Belgium

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

93 dead, hundreds missing in huge floods in Germany and Belgium

Bad NeuenahrAhrweiler, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 93 Friday, most of them in western Germany, where emergency responders were searching for hundreds of missing people.

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," Chancellor Angela Merkel said from Washington late Thursday, where she met with President Joe Biden.

Catching residents of several regions unaware and leaving destruction and despair in their wake, the masses of water were dubbed the "flood of death" by Germany's top-selling daily Bild.

Authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people have died in the western state, bringing the national toll to at least 81.

Neighbouring Belgium counted at least 12 dead, and more than 21,000 people were without electricity in the Wallonia region.

Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also severely affected by the torrents of water, with thousands evacuated in the city of Maastricht.

But Germany's toll was by far the highest, and likely to rise with large numbers of people still missing in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the hardest-hit states.

In the devastated Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely down to damaged phone networks.

Regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster SWR that "we believe there are still 40, 50 or 60 people missing, and when you haven't heard for people for such a long time... you have to fear the worst.""The number of victims will likely keep rising in the coming days," he added.

