UrduPoint.com

95 Pct Of US Federal Workers Obey Vaccine Mandate: W.House

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:10 AM

95 pct of US federal workers obey vaccine mandate: W.House

Aboard Air Force One, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The White House said Monday that 95 percent of Federal government employees in the United States have met a Covid vaccination mandate ahead of a deadline to comply.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that of the 95 percent who complied, 90 percent had taken at least one of the coronavirus vaccine shots. Another five percent obtained exemptions, she said.

The remainder potentially face "additional enforcement steps over time," a senior administration official said, although there is no indication that the Biden administration is planning to fire large numbers of employees.

The deadline for complying with President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate was at midnight on Monday (0500 GMT Tuesday).

The White House hopes that enforcing vaccinations across the sprawling federal workforce of 3.5 million people, including the military, will encourage private companies to follow. Biden announced a similar mandate for companies employing more than 100 people, but the order has been suspended due to a court challenge.

In the White House and wider presidential adminstration, compliance is 99 percent, Psaki told reporters traveling with Biden on Air Force One to a Thanksgiving celebration with troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Related Topics

Fire White House United States Government Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

9 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

9 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

9 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

9 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.