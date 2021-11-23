95 pct of US federal workers obey vaccine mandate: W.House

Aboard Air Force One, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The White House said Monday that 95 percent of Federal government employees in the United States have met a Covid vaccination mandate ahead of a deadline to comply.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that of the 95 percent who complied, 90 percent had taken at least one of the coronavirus vaccine shots. Another five percent obtained exemptions, she said.

The remainder potentially face "additional enforcement steps over time," a senior administration official said, although there is no indication that the Biden administration is planning to fire large numbers of employees.

The deadline for complying with President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate was at midnight on Monday (0500 GMT Tuesday).

The White House hopes that enforcing vaccinations across the sprawling federal workforce of 3.5 million people, including the military, will encourage private companies to follow. Biden announced a similar mandate for companies employing more than 100 people, but the order has been suspended due to a court challenge.

In the White House and wider presidential adminstration, compliance is 99 percent, Psaki told reporters traveling with Biden on Air Force One to a Thanksgiving celebration with troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.