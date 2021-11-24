UrduPoint.com

99,000-yr-old Bone Tool Believed To Be Oldest In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

99,000-yr-old bone tool believed to be oldest in China

JINAN, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Archaeologists have unearthed an ivory shovel dating back around 99,000 years at a paleolithic site in east China's Shandong Province, which is believed to be one of the earliest grinding bone tools found in China.

Li Gang, a researcher of the provincial cultural relics and archaeological institute, said the strata of the site discovered in Yishui County is nearly eight meters thick.

Eight cultural layers were uncovered and more than 5,000 pieces of stone artifacts, bone, tooth and horn products as well as animal fossils were excavated in the site.

It is rare worldwide to have discovered ivory relics used for making practical tools around 100,000 years ago.

Li said the ivory shovel and the soil of the same layer from the site were dated with both the uranium series method and photoluminescence method. The dating data show they are 99,000 and 104,000 years old, respectively.

Related Topics

China Yishui Same SITE From

Recent Stories

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ at ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Tump: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

27 minutes ago
 AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

27 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

27 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

27 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.