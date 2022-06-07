9th Turkish-Dutch bilateral meeting set for Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The ninth edition of a conference meant to boost bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and the Netherlands is set to take place Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

The conference will feature five working groups on the subjects of Turkish-EU relations, the Turkish-Dutch community, counter-terrorism, energy, and climate.

Cavusoglu and Hoekstra will also have an in-person meeting where they will discuss bilateral ties, Turkish-EU relations, and regional developments, the ministry added.

In January 2021, due to pandemic measures, the eighth meeting was held through videoconference.

Seven Wittenburg Conferences have so far been held since a 2008 agreement between Ankara and Amsterdam "aiming at ensuring the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation."