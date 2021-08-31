UrduPoint.com

A 20-days Exhibition 'New Odyssey' For Graduates To Open On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:10 PM

A 20-days exhibition 'New Odyssey' for graduates to open on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A 20-days exhibition ' The New Odyssey' would open from September 1 (Wednesday) here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) which would continue till September 23.

The show would provide an opportunity to the fresh talented Bachelor of Fine Arts to present their work.

According to the announcement, it would not only help broaden their vision about the art industry but would also give them exposure of the national art scene An official of PNCA said the council a number of visitors form all walks of life including foreigners, government departments, NGO's etc., civil society representatives, students and general public.

Our Primary focus was to promote the young talent and give them a compelling platform in these stressful times of COVID-19, he stated.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale, he said adding, our unique programs presents the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflects the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, he said.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, Punjab University, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Baluchistan and University of Karachi will participate in the exhibition.

The show would consists of 70 artists and 93 skilled and interesting works by the young graduates, he informed.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Punjab Civil Society Fine Young Rawalpindi Jamshoro September National University All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel P ..

Bangladeshi vaccine scientist wins Asia's 'Nobel Prize'

14 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

16 seconds ago
 Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Hol ..

Pakistani artist to showcase 'world's largest' Holy Quran at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

Funeral prayer for martyred policemen offered

7 minutes ago
 Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Mon ..

Russians Warned of Higher Death Risks Within 6 Months After COVID-19 Recovery

7 minutes ago
 Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airpor ..

Negotiations on Resuming Operation of Kabul Airport Ongoing, Berlin Offers Suppo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.