A 20-days exhibition 'New Odyssey' for graduates to open on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A 20-days exhibition ' The New Odyssey' would open from September 1 (Wednesday) here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) which would continue till September 23.

The show would provide an opportunity to the fresh talented Bachelor of Fine Arts to present their work.

According to the announcement, it would not only help broaden their vision about the art industry but would also give them exposure of the national art scene An official of PNCA said the council a number of visitors form all walks of life including foreigners, government departments, NGO's etc., civil society representatives, students and general public.

Our Primary focus was to promote the young talent and give them a compelling platform in these stressful times of COVID-19, he stated.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale, he said adding, our unique programs presents the traditional and contemporary art practices which reflects the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, he said.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, Punjab University, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Baluchistan and University of Karachi will participate in the exhibition.

The show would consists of 70 artists and 93 skilled and interesting works by the young graduates, he informed.

