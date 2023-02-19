(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck central Türkiye yesterday, (Saturday).

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth, at the confluence of 38.03 degrees north latitude and 36.65 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage due to this earthquake.