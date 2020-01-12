UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Breakdown For Boeing And The FAA After Years Of Trust

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

A breakdown for Boeing and the FAA after years of trust

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :When Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's ousted chief, was summoned to Washington last month, he scarcely knew he was in for a dressing-down from the head of the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA chief Steve Dickson -- a former Delta Air Lines employee who in August took over the reins at the world's most influential aviation regulator -- had announced the day before that Boeing's 737 MAX would not return to the skies before 2020.

The plane was grounded worldwide last March after two crashes in less than five months left 346 people dead.

The meeting between the two men was tense, according to a US official.

Muilenburg had promised airlines and investors the MAX would be back in the sky by December 2019.

Ominously, he warned a delay could force a temporary halt to production, something that could inflict pain on the entire US economy.

But Dickson was unswayed, telling Muilenburg to focus on fixing the MCAS anti-stall system implicated in the crashes.

Strikingly, he also publicly accused Boeing of making statements "designed to force FAA into taking quicker action." The souring relations between the two men alarmed Boeing board members, including Larry Kellner, former head of Continental Airlines, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The board feared a complete breakdown in the crucial relationship with the FAA.

Boeing needs the agency's support both to emerge from the unprecedented crisis, which has cost it billions of Dollars, and also to certify the airworthiness of other jets like those in Boeing's long-haul 777x aircraft line.

Ten days of talks followed. And on December 23 Muilenburg's unceremonious firing was announced in a terse Boeing statement that offered no thanks for his years of service.

Related Topics

Dead Firing World Washington Dickson March August December 2019 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

9 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

9 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.