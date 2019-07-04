UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Corpse Doesn't Count?: Hearse Driver Caught Using Carpool Lane

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

A corpse doesn't count?: hearse driver caught using carpool lane

Los Angeles, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A hearse driver transporting a corpse was stopped by police for using a carpool lane in the US state of Nevada -- but let off with a warning after he claimed it counted as a passenger.

Police officer Travis Smaka told CNN how he flagged down a gray van on Monday when he spotted its driver using a lane reserved for vehicles with at least two people on board.

"The driver informed me that he had someone who was deceased in the back of the vehicle," Smaka said.

Upon inspection, the Chrysler minivan had been decked out like a funeral car, including a rail and gurney holding the body.

"So, he doesn't count in the back?" the driver asked.

Smaka explained that passengers need to be alive to qualify for the "high occupancy vehicle" lanes common across the US, but agreed to let the driver off with a warning.

"It just threw me off," he told the television network, adding that it was one of the "more interesting responses" he had heard.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Van TV

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

47 minutes ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

1 hour ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

1 hour ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

1 hour ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.