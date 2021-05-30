UrduPoint.com
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Stadium -- Chelsea Fan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

A funny thing happened on the way to the stadium -- Chelsea fan

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chelsea fan Jack Ambler will recall the Champions League win over Manchester City in more ways than one as his £450 ($638) ticket went to waste and he watched it with a Portuguese couple.

The 27-year-old travelled to Porto for the final with three friends.

However, while they made it to the stadium and witnessed Kai Havertz's first-half goal secure the 1-0 win over City he did not.

"Well, I had a ticket, £450, and I didn't make it into the stadium," he told BBC Sport.

Instead he somehow found himself watching the final -- which only 6000 Chelsea fans were able to attend due to coronavirus restrictions -- with a local couple.

"So I watched it round some Portuguese people's house, they were very nice," he said.

"I can remember being with Paulo and Nadina, they let me into their flat, and yeah I watched the game on their tablet." One of his friends said they had no idea what happened to their errant companion.

"We had four tickets," he said.

"Us three made it and we just don't know what happened to him."Ambler admitted he was non-plussed as to how the events had unfolded.

"It hasn't had a chance to sink in yet, but I'm happy nevertheless," he said.

