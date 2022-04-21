UrduPoint.com

A Further 51,000 Ukrainians Flee War: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 5,085,360 Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24, the UN refugee agency said Thursday.

The figure marks an increase of 50,921 from Wednesday's data, UNHCR said.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up unable to leave.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said an additional 218,000 citizens of third-countries -- largely students and migrant workers -- have also escaped to neighbouring countries.

Beyond the refugees, the IOM estimates 7.1 million people are displaced within in Ukraine.

Before the invasion, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist-controlled regions in the east.

Meanwhile, 1.1 million Ukrainians have returned to their country since the war began, border official Andriy Demchenko told a press conference.

Here is a breakdown of how many Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries, according to UNHCR:

