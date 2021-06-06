A H Wani grieved over demise of Hafiz Ullah Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) Jun 06 (APP):Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front and senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock over the demise of Kashmiri rights activist Hafiz Ullah Khan the uncle of Jammu Kashmir National Front chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan.

Hafiz Ullah Khan of Pathanpora Pattan breathed his last after a brief illness at a local hospital in Srinagar on Sunday.

In his condolence message released to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Wani while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family said, "We share the grief of Nayeem Ahmad Khan Sahab and his entire family and pray to Allah to bestow them with patience to bear this irreparable loss".

Highlighting the Khan family's supreme sacrifices and peerless contribution towards the ongoing resistance movement he said that the family had suffered terribly at the hands of occupation forces due to the Front chairman's unwavering commitment and lifelong struggle against India's illegal and forcible occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani said that the Front Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan's mother also passed away at a time when he was under detention. He said that as per the law there was no ban on a prisoner of any category attending the funeral of a close relative but the Indian government has a history of denying Kashmiri prisoners of this right.

Expressing solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family the National Front leader prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and forbearance to his bereaved family.