UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A H Wani Grieved Over Demise Of Hafiz Ullah Khan

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

A H Wani grieved over demise of Hafiz Ullah Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) Jun 06 (APP):Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front and senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock over the demise of Kashmiri rights activist Hafiz Ullah Khan the uncle of Jammu Kashmir National Front chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan.

Hafiz Ullah Khan of Pathanpora Pattan breathed his last after a brief illness at a local hospital in Srinagar on Sunday.

In his condolence message released to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Wani while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family said, "We share the grief of Nayeem Ahmad Khan Sahab and his entire family and pray to Allah to bestow them with patience to bear this irreparable loss".

Highlighting the Khan family's supreme sacrifices and peerless contribution towards the ongoing resistance movement he said that the family had suffered terribly at the hands of occupation forces due to the Front chairman's unwavering commitment and lifelong struggle against India's illegal and forcible occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani said that the Front Chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan's mother also passed away at a time when he was under detention. He said that as per the law there was no ban on a prisoner of any category attending the funeral of a close relative but the Indian government has a history of denying Kashmiri prisoners of this right.

Expressing solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family the National Front leader prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and forbearance to his bereaved family.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Prisoner Jammu Srinagar Sunday Family Media Government Share

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

10 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

10 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Case Concerning ..

1 minute ago

Brussels Drops Mask Rule Outdoors on June 9 - City ..

1 minute ago

PM, UK counterpart discuss bilateral ties, Afghan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.