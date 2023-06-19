UrduPoint.com

A Joint Meeting Of Technical Committees For Land, Sea And Multimodal Transport Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

CAIRO,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The work of the joint meeting of the technical committees for land, sea and multimodal transport began yesterday at the headquarters of the Arab League, with the participation of experts from the transport sector in the Arab countries, in addition to a number of Arab, regional and global organizations and federations.

The Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Economic Affairs sector in the Arab League Ambassador Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki stated that the two-day meeting will discuss a number of topics, including the agreements regulating the transport of passengers and goods on roads among Arab countries, and the establishment of a comprehensive Arab electronic platform for road, railways, maritime and multimodal transport, as well as a mechanism and database to support the field of ship repairing and building in the Arab countries.

