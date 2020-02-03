UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Leading Advocate For Argentina's Disappeared Dies At 92

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:40 AM

A leading advocate for Argentina's disappeared dies at 92

Buenos Aires, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Berta Schubaroff, a well-known activist in the struggle to account for the thousands of Argentines who disappeared during the country's last dictatorship, has died at age 92, official sources reported.

She was once married to well-known poet Juan Gelman, winner of the 2007 Cervantes prize, the Spanish-speaking world's most prestigious literary award. He died in 2014 in Mexico.

Schubaroff was a member of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, who along with the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo spent years silently protesting the disappearances under the 1976-1983 dictatorship.

The two groups also worked to track down children abducted, and unaccounted for, from those years.

Together with Gelman, Schubaroff was able in 2000 to find their granddaughter Macarena, who as a newborn had been taken from her mother -- who has never been found -- at a clandestine detention center and handed over to the family of a Uruguayan police officer.

Macarena, who was 23 when she learned her true identity, joined the fight to account for the disappeared; she is now a legislator in Uruguay.

Her father Marcelo was presumed to have been executed during the dictatorship; his body was found in 1989.

The Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo expressed their "profound sadness" over Schubaroff's death, saying in a statement that she was "an endearing companion who knew, at each meeting, how to display the right dose of warmth and joy to appease the pain" of others.

Related Topics

World Police Married Died Mexico Uruguay Dictator Family From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

8 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

9 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.