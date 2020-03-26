UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A-League Footballer Breaks Quarantine In Golf Buggy Joyride

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

A-League footballer breaks quarantine in golf buggy joyride

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne tearfully apologised Thursday for breaking COVID-19 quarantine in Australia when he drunkenly drove a golf buggy along a Sydney street.

Payne and his passenger in the buggy, teammate Oliver Sail, face the prospect of a heavy fine or suspension over the escapade in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I'm incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed," Payne told New Zealand's Radio Sport.

"I take full responsiblity for my actions and what unfolded on that night... I 100-percent fully expect there to be repercussions."The New Zealand-based Phoenix were in isolation in Sydney in the hope that they could play in the A-League if the Australian competition continued behind closed doors.

But the plan proved fruitless when the season was cancelled and the team returned home on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Australia Fine Sydney Wellington Phoenix New Zealand

Recent Stories

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces automatic renewal of work ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.