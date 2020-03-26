A-League footballer breaks quarantine in golf buggy joyride

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Wellington Phoenix midfielder Tim Payne tearfully apologised Thursday for breaking COVID-19 quarantine in Australia when he drunkenly drove a golf buggy along a Sydney street.

Payne and his passenger in the buggy, teammate Oliver Sail, face the prospect of a heavy fine or suspension over the escapade in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"I'm incredibly sorry and incredibly embarrassed," Payne told New Zealand's Radio Sport.

"I take full responsiblity for my actions and what unfolded on that night... I 100-percent fully expect there to be repercussions."The New Zealand-based Phoenix were in isolation in Sydney in the hope that they could play in the A-League if the Australian competition continued behind closed doors.

But the plan proved fruitless when the season was cancelled and the team returned home on Tuesday.