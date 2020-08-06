UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A-League On Alert As Fan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

A-League on alert as fan tests positive for coronavirus

Sydney, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's premier football league was on alert Thursday after a fan who attended a game tested positive for coronavirus, with thousands of spectators urged to monitor for symptoms.

The Newcastle Jets said the man, with a confirmed case of COVID-19, watched their 1-0 win over Western United on Sunday night, when 2,570 people were in the Hunter Stadium north of Sydney.

It is believed to be the first positive case at a professional sporting fixture in Australia since the Twenty20 Women's World Cup final in Melbourne on March 8.

Health authorities said he was a close contact of a teenage player at the Jets' academy who on Wednesday also tested positive.

All of the boy's teammates, his coach, and manager were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, but the club said the current advice for those at Sunday's game was only to be "alert for symptoms".

"There is currently no need for attendees to self-isolate or get tested if they are not showing symptoms," it said.

The A-League resumed barely three weeks ago after a lengthy shutdown due to the pandemic, with a cap on the number of fans allowed in stadiums and social distancing measures in place.

Along with football, rugby league, rugby union and Australian Rules are all back in action in Australia, with restrictions on crowd numbers and some teams in quarantine bubbles.

The Jets' scare came as New South Wales recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 as it battles to contain any new outbreaks, with neighbouring Victoria reporting hundreds of new infections daily.

The border between the two states has been shut and an overnight curfew imposed in Melbourne.

Australia has now recorded almost 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 255 deaths from the virus.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Victoria Newcastle Melbourne Sydney Alert Man Wales March Border Women Sunday All From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

9 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

34 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

46 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

1 hour ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.