"A Little Red Flower" Continues Box Office Domination On Chinese Mainland

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart for yet another day on Sunday, pocketing 25 million Yuan (around 3.86 million U.S. Dollars) within the day.

The film had dominated the chart since its debut on Dec. 31, 2020, generating a total of 1.

19 billion yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

Coming in second was the crime thriller hit "Shock Wave 2," which generated 18.5 million yuan on Sunday. Co-starring Andy Lau and Ni Ni, the film had raked in more than 1.06 billion yuan since its Dec. 24 debut.

In third place was the Chinese sci-fi crime movie "The Soul," which grossed about 13.66 million yuan on the third day of hitting the big screen.