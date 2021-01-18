UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"A Little Red Flower" Continues Box Office Domination On Chinese Mainland

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart for yet another day on Sunday, pocketing 25 million Yuan (around 3.86 million U.S. Dollars) within the day.

The film had dominated the chart since its debut on Dec. 31, 2020, generating a total of 1.

19 billion yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

Coming in second was the crime thriller hit "Shock Wave 2," which generated 18.5 million yuan on Sunday. Co-starring Andy Lau and Ni Ni, the film had raked in more than 1.06 billion yuan since its Dec. 24 debut.

In third place was the Chinese sci-fi crime movie "The Soul," which grossed about 13.66 million yuan on the third day of hitting the big screen.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Sunday 2020 From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

8 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.