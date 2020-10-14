UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Look At Apple's 5G IPhone Lineup

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

A look at Apple's 5G iPhone lineup

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Apple's four new iPhones announced Tuesday will be 5G capable of connecting to the fast new wireless networks which are being upgraded worldwide.

Apple's release comes after testing its 5G usage with more than 100 wireless carriers around the world. Here is a look at the devices: - iPhone 12 - The iPhone 12 is the successor to the top-selling iPhone 11 launched last year and has a display of 6.1 inches. At a starting price of $799, it will be available October 23 in more than 30 countries.

The handset will be powered by Apple's own A14 Bionic processor with a dual-camera, using what the company called "computational photography," or digital technology to get the best images in all conditions.

Apple said the IPhone 12 will use a "smart data mode" that will assess 5G needs and balance speed and battery life automatically.

- iPhone 12 mini - Apple calls the iPhone 12 mini "the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world," with the same features of its larger sibling packed in a smaller form factor.

Using "edge-to-edge display," the iPhone 12 mini is able to offer a 5.4 inch display, larger than that of older models like the iPhone 8 but in a smaller package. Priced from $699, the mini will be available November 13.

All iPhone 12 models also offer connections on multiple 5G bands including the "millimeter wave," described as the fastest 5G technology.

Both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini have Apple's "Super Retina XDR" display for color management, water resistance and wireless charging.

- iPhone 12 Pro - With a steeper starting price of $999, the iPhone 12 Pro is packed with the most features, notably Apple's latest camera technology which delivers better night performance.

The handset uses "surgical-grade stainless steel" and a nano-ceramic infused display which the company says is "tougher than any smartphone glass." The Pro models also connect to multiple 5G bands to reach top speeds of up to four gigabytes per second even in densely populated areas.

Apple claims its Lidar scanning technology offers the ability to measure light distance and use pixel depth information to deliver better augmented reality experiences and improved photos and videos at night.

The iPhone 12 Pro includes a seven-element lens with an ultrawide angle feature giving a 120-degree field of view, along with a 52 mm focal length telephoto lens. It will be available October 23 in more than 30 countries.

- iPhone 12 Pro Max - The most expensive of the new iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 and has the same features as the iPhone 12 Pro with a display of 6.7 inches.

Apple maintains that the largest of its lineup "takes the pro camera experience even further" with improved sensors for low-light conditions and a longer 65 mm telephone lense.

Related Topics

World Technology Water Company Same Price 5G October November Apple National University All From Best Top Mini

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

7 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

8 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.