UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Month Into Lockdown, Football Forced To Play Waiting Game

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:40 AM

A month into lockdown, football forced to play waiting game

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :A month has now passed since the last football matches were played before packed stadiums in Europe, and the havoc wrought by the coronavirus pandemic means that nobody can say with any certainty when the sport might return.

A crowd of 50,000 filled Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, March 12 to see Rangers lose 3-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Other matches that night were played behind closed doors, or postponed altogether, as Italy announced its death toll from the virus had passed 1,000.

Fast forward 31 days and the figures make for grim reading throughout Europe, with Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom the worst hit. Countries across the continent are now weeks into restrictive lockdowns.

Nobody knows when sport will be allowed to restart behind closed doors let alone before crowds. The psychological impact of the current situation means many people may well now have second thoughts about mixing with vast crowds at a football match in future.

In any case, as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted when the Premier League season was suspended on March 13: "Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all." Yet his club are among those who have been worst hit by the suspension, given that they stand on the brink of winning the English title for the first time in 30 years.

In England, football will not return until it is "safe and appropriate"to do so, authorities have said.

However, UEFA, the governing body for the game in Europe, has remained optimistic about the prospect of finishing the season and is working on the possibility of playing in July and August if need be.

Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, has also said that there is "no way" Liverpool should be denied the Premier League title, and suggested that "in case the matches cannot be played, we will need to find a way".

Scrapping a season that was close to its conclusion would not make sense, but it remains to be seen if the campaign can resume.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Europe France Liverpool Reading Glasgow Spain Italy United Kingdom March May July August All From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

7 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

8 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.