A new session of 'Music Classes' to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would start a new session of 'Music Classes' from Oct 25 (Monday) under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, different classes will be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance.

The classes would be conducted by professional musicians and artists.

An official of PNCA told APP that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket.

