UrduPoint.com

A New Session Of 'Music Classes' To Start From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

A new session of 'Music Classes' to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would start a new session of 'Music Classes' from Oct 25 (Monday) under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, different classes will be held including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance.

The classes would be conducted by professional musicians and artists.

An official of PNCA told APP that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket.

\

Related Topics

Pakistan Music From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

11 minutes ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

26 minutes ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

56 minutes ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.