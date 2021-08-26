UrduPoint.com

'A Number' Of US Troops Killed In Kabul Airport Attack: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Several US troops were killed in the bomb attack at Kabul airport Thursday, and more were wounded, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack on Kabul airport," said spokesman John Kirby.

"A number of others are being treated for wounds," he said, calling it a "heinous attack."

