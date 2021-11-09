UrduPoint.com

A Pakistani Man Dies After Being Trampled While Saving His Fiancée At A US Concert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A Pakistani-American man was among the eight people who died at a music concert in Houston, Texas, late Friday, according to US media reports.

Danish Baig, 27, whose family migrated to the US from Karachi, was among the eight people, who died and 25 hospitalized as a densely packed crowd surged towards the stage of the Astroworld Festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

After a funeral service on Sunday, Danish was buried in Colleyville, Texas, as his family and community member mourned his tragic loss.

Although the causes of death remain under investigation, Danish's family said he died after being trampled while trying to save his fiancée, Olivia Swingle.

"He managed to get it to where she was able to get out," Danish's brother Ammar Baig told PEOPLE magazine in an interview. He said that Danish was separated from Olivia, 25, in the chaos.

"Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it." Ammar, 29, describes the scene as recounted by their younger brother Basil Baig, who was also in attendance at Friday's concert. "People started hitting them, people started hitting his fiancée, started (doing) a lot of things to her. She's bruised up, and he was trying to save her," he says, adding: "And no one there was there to help him.

" Danish and Olivia, who both worked at AT&T telecommunications company, where he was a district manager, traveled from Dallas to Houston after months of planning to listen to Scott and other artists in concert.

"He would always take care of his fiancée. He would always get her whatever she wants. They would always have goals, plans, all these things he had in his mind for them," Ammar said of the couple. "He just started his life." "We just want prayers for him," Ammar added.

Danish, the middle child of five siblings, moved with his family from Karachi, Pakistan, to Texas when he was a baby, PEOPLE magazine said. Coming from a close-knit family, their mom taught him to make chicken tikka and beef boti, as he was known for "making a lot of good barbecue." Above all, Danish was someone who cared for others, especially his parents. "He was going to buy a house for my dad and my mom at the end of this month, and he's not going to be there to get the house for them," Ammar says through tears.

"I'm the oldest brother, but he would do all the things that I should be doing," he continues. "And he would be there for them any time they needed it." Ammar blames poor organization and lack of security at the event for his brother's death. "What happened to my brother is not right and it's unjust and we're going to find justice for him," he says.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music Poor Company Died Man Buy Dallas Houston Sunday Family Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

46 minutes ago
 NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue tr ..

NIH for ensuring preparedness to curtail dengue transmission

7 minutes ago
 Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Blac ..

Muslim Institute to organize Walk on Junagadh Black Day on Nov 9

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, ..

Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral engagement, long term multi-domain ties w ..

7 minutes ago
 136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising in ..

136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising infection toll to 8393

26 minutes ago
 Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office ag ..

Awami Tahreek stages protest outside DIG office against alleged occupation of pa ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.