A Prosthetic Leg With 'feeling' Improves Mobility

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

A prosthetic leg with 'feeling' improves mobility

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :A breakthrough device unveiled Monday makes it possible for someone amputated above the knee to "feel" a prosthetic leg, resulting is greater stamina, stability and mobility.

Sensors on a mechanical limb surgically connected to nerve endings in the thighs of two volunteers also reduced or removed the agonising "phantom limb" pain that bedevils so many amputees, researchers reported in the journal Nature Medicine.

The proof-of-concept study "shows how beneficial it is to the health of leg amputees to have a prosthesis that works with neural implants," said Stanisa Raspopovic, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich who led an international team of 20 researchers.

That feedback allows the brain to make instant adjustments to catch a fall or change the amount of force needed.

